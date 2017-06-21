2 Alarm Arlington St. Fire Leaves at Least 7 People Homeless in Lawrence

By: Tom Duggan – June 21, 2017

LAWRENCE – A two alarm fire at 18 Arlington St. in Lawrence left at least 7 people homeless early Wednesday morning. Fire companies from Dracut and other communities raced to the city as flames billowed out of the second and third floor of the building.

The initial call came in from Lawrence Police who were first to arrive, as residents were seen hanging out of the second floor window.

One resident, 22 year old Zhayna Alvarez was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns, she was listed in good condition.

16 year old Josearmaneo Binet Alcequiez lives on the first floor of the building told The Valley Patriot that he woke up to Lawrence Police banging on the door “saying you have to get out it’s an emergency. I was scared because, you know, a bunch of people coming into my house when I’m sleeping.”

Josearmameo said that when he ran out of the house he saw a “girl on the roof and the firefights got her and I don’t know where she went but she was taken by ambulance.”

Firefighters did not say what caused the fire. Heal Lawrence, a volunteer group, sets up a registry on line, (similar to a wedding registry) where items that the fire victims need will be listed for those in the community who want to donate.

