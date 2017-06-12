7 Alarm Fire in Lawrence Involving Eight Structures

- Home
Charlene Valladares
June 11, 2017 at 8:02 PM
Tom, now is the time to educate renters about rental insurance. For what is spent on eating out or a carton of cigarettes they can purchase some peace of mind. I think that this should be a priority. When I was renting I always had it, never needed it but I understood that if there was a fire only the landlord has insurance. I hear excuses that people can’t afford it but if they just stop to think that this is essential so they won’t end up sleeping at the Arlington School. They can even cover appliances, hotel stays etc. I think that the city should start an education program to enlighten people. Before people start saying that I don’t understand their financial situation I am a life long resident of Lawrence and when I was renting I made a measly $7.50 an hour but I made sure I protected my family by budgeting the cost of rental insurance. This would be a great service to them.
Henry “sup3rhank” Juliao
June 12, 2017 at 6:12 AM
I’m with you 100%. Not to mention that renter’s insurance is super cheap.
I don’t think is an issue of affordability. I think people are not aware of the option.
Most insurance agencies offer renter’s insurance; they practically give it away if you buy auto insurance from them.
Charlene Valladares
June 12, 2017 at 7:30 AM
Henry, that is why I think that Lawrence would do a great service to direct the landlords or city agencies to let the renters know that they have that option. The landlord should point out to his or her renters that if there ever was a fire none of their possessions are covered. Let them know that for pennies a day they can buy themselves some peace of mind that they and their family will have a leg to stand on if God forbid there is a fire.
Tom Duggan
June 11, 2017 at 11:31 PM
GREAT IDEA!!