Categories

Archives

7 Alarm Fire in Lawrence Involving Seven Structures

PHOTO GALLERY VIDEO 1  VIDEO 2

PHOTO: Tom Duggan (c) 2017

PHOTO: Tom Duggan (c) 2017

A call to 147 Benington St for a fire Sunday afternoon had Lawrence Police scrambling to get people out of a building that set off a chain reaction of fires on Bennington and Saratoga Streets that reached 6 alarms and drew firefighters from more than a dozen communities. 

By our last report nobody has been hurt. The families displaced by the fires are being housed at the Arlington School on Arlington St. in Lawrence.

 

Tom Duggan

Tom Duggan

Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebookFlickrYouTube

One Response to 7 Alarm Fire in Lawrence Involving Seven Structures

  1. Charlene Valladares Reply

    June 11, 2017 at 8:02 PM

    Tom, now is the time to educate renters about rental insurance. For what is spent on eating out or a carton of cigarettes they can purchase some peace of mind. I think that this should be a priority. When I was renting I always had it, never needed it but I understood that if there was a fire only the landlord has insurance. I hear excuses that people can’t afford it but if they just stop to think that this is essential so they won’t end up sleeping at the Arlington School. They can even cover appliances, hotel stays etc. I think that the city should start an education program to enlighten people. Before people start saying that I don’t understand their financial situation I am a life long resident of Lawrence and when I was renting I made a measly $7.50 an hour but I made sure I protected my family by budgeting the cost of rental insurance. This would be a great service to them.

Leave a Reply