7 Alarm Fire in Lawrence Involving Seven Structures

A call to 147 Benington St for a fire Sunday afternoon had Lawrence Police scrambling to get people out of a building that set off a chain reaction of fires on Bennington and Saratoga Streets that reached 6 alarms and drew firefighters from more than a dozen communities.

By our last report nobody has been hurt. The families displaced by the fires are being housed at the Arlington School on Arlington St. in Lawrence.

