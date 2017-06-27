BREAKING…. Education Commissioner Mitchell Chester Dies …. Statement by Senator Elizabeth Warren
Commissioner of Education Mitchell Chester has passed away. The controversial head of Massachusetts public education was intimately involved in the takeover of the
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren released the following statement today about the passing of Mitchell Chester, Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education:
“Mitchell spent his life and his career fighting for students. He was deeply committed to making Massachusetts’ public schools the best in the country, and whenever we worked together I appreciated his leadership and his dedication. I’m saddened by this loss, and my thoughts are with Mitchell’s colleagues at the Massachusetts Education Department and with his family.”
Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor.
You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com.
More Posts - Website
Follow Me:
Recent Comments