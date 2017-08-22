Farmer’s Market Bringing Life to Downtown North Andover

“The North Andover Farmers’ Market has been a tremendous success for the downtown area,” says Selectman Phil DeCologero – one of the members of the Downtown Merchants Association and the North Andover Farmer’s Market.

“We started June 25th, and we go to October 8th. So, it’s 16 weeks. It’s funny,” he said. “People talk about these events helping the mom-and-pop stores on Main Street, but every business seems to be getting the benefit of this. I mean, CVS had to add a whole new employee this shift because of the increased traffic. If you look, the CVS parking lot is full here today.”

DeCologero said that the success of the farmer’s market was largely due to the cooperation of Tina Messina of Wine Connextions, and owner of the CVS Plaza. “She’s been on our planning committee since day one.”

“I have to give credit to Dick Vaillencourt, too; he was down here this morning with his truck helping us set up the tents as he does every week. Regina Kean has brought her whole family down here. Chris Nobile was down here volunteering, and Chris Allen who has helped us tremendously.”

The North Andover Farmer’s Market received a $15,000 grant from Lowell Five Bank. In April, Dave Wallace, Linda Firth, North Andover Branch Manager, Steve Ventre, SVP Commercial Lending, and Jay Stephens – CFO, all presented a check to members of the North Andover Farmers’ Market Planning Committee at Lowell Five Bank’s First & Main ATM Plaza.

Lowell Five serves as the exclusive sponsor of the North Andover Farmers’ Market.

