FBI Task Force Seek Identity of Bank Robber in Cambridge

Boston, Mass: The Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crimes Task Force, the Cambridge Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual who attempted to rob the Bank of America, located at 772 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, Massachusetts earlier this morning.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’10”, with a mustache.

He was wearing a black jacket with a grey sweatshirt, black knit cap, a scarf, and black sneakers.

The suspect resembles recently escaped federal prisoner James Walter Morales, who fled the Wyatt Detention Center last weekend. Morales is currently being sought by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual should call 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

ValleyPatriot The Valley Patriot is a free monthly journal of news, commentary, and events, serving Northern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. More Posts