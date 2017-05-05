Free Skin Cancer Screenings at Holy Family Hospital

METHUEN, MA — Dermatologists David Gruber, MD from Andover Dermatology and Christine Kannler, MD from Northeast Dermatology Associates, will hold free skin cancer screenings at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen during the month of May, which is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Skin cancer screenings are recommended for anyone who has experienced unprotected exposure to ultra violet radiation, excessive exposure to ultra violet radiation, occupational exposures to coal tar, pitch, creosote, arsenic compounds, or radium; or severe sunburns as a child.

Screenings are also recommended for people with a fair complexion, a family history of skin cancer, or multiple and/or atypical moles.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, people with the following risk factors are more likely to develop skin cancer:

A lighter natural skin color that burns easily, never tans, or tans minimally

•A family history of skin cancer

•A personal history of skin cancer

•Exposure to the sun through work and play

•A history of sunburns, especially early in life

•A history of indoor tanning

•Skin that burns, freckles, reddens easily, or becomes painful in the sun

•Blue or green eyes

•Blond or red hair

•Certain types and/or a large number of moles

Free skin cancer screenings with Dr. Gruber and Dr. Kannler will take place Wednesday, May 17, 2017, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., in Suite G39, the hospital’s ground floor Outpatient Clinic, located at 70 East St., Methuen, MA. Appointments are required.

To schedule your free skin cancer screening appointment, please call Holy Family Hospital at 978-687-0156, ext. 2101 or email jill.thresher@steward.org.

*Condensed brief/calendar listing

About Holy Family Hospital

Holy Family Hospital is a 385-bed acute-care hospital with three campuses: Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Holy Family Hospital- Haverhill and Andover Surgery Center. Both full-service hospital locations provide comprehensive inpatient, outpatient and 24/7 emergency services to the greater Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Holy Family Hospital is the proud recipient of the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission for performance on national standards of safety, quality and efficiency. Holy Family Hospital is the first hospital in Massachusetts to earn Advanced Certification in Hip and Knee Replacement Surgery by The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation. Holy Family Hospital is Nationally Recognized by BlueCross BlueShield of Massachusetts as a Blue Distinction Center® Plus for excellence in hip and knee replacements and as a Blue Distinction Center® for Spine Surgery. The hospital’s strengths include orthopedic care, cancer care, neurology/neurosurgery, general surgery, thoracic and pulmonary care, wound care and hyperbaric medicine, maternity care, and behavioral medicine. Holy Family Hospital is part of the Steward Health Care Systems LLC, the largest integrated community care organization in New England, which combines over 3,000 physicians, 10 hospital campuses, managed care, insurance programs, home care, an imaging operation, and a number of other post acute services, to provide the most cost effective and highest quality of integrated patient care.

