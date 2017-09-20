Haverhill Narcotics Unit Arrest Three More Fentanyl Dealers Wednesday

The Haverhill Police Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 60 High St Wednesday morning.

As a result of the search warrant, 5 individuals were arrested.

Kenneth Giles age 37, 60 High St. was charged with fentanyl trafficking, Conspiracy to violate Drug laws, Possession of a Firearm without FID, Possession Large capacity feeding device, and Possession of ammunition unlicensed.

Scott Giles age 34, of 362 Essex St. in Lawrence was charged with fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a firearm without FID, possession large capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition unlicensed.

Thomas Bradbury age 43, of 60 High St in Haverhill MA was charged with fentanyl trafficking and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Geoffrey Davis age 30, of 89 Old Hillsboro Rd., in Henniker NH was charged with fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a firearm without FID, possession Large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition unlicensed.

Jaclyn Connor age 21, of 60 High St. in Haverhill was charged with fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a Firearm without FID, possession of large capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition unlicensed.

Haverhill Narcotics Detectives seized 149 grams of Fentanyl packaged for sale with a street value of over $10,000., $1400 cash, a Firearm, and ammunition during the search warrant. Haverhill Narcotics Detectives received numerous tips and complaints from concerned citizens regarding this location, and did an excellent job of building a case, leading to the successful search warrant and arrests.

