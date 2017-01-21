Haverhill Police Make Multiple Arrests in Home Invasion Case

Haverhill Police along with the assistance of the MA State Police VFAS Unit , Maine State Police, and the US Marshals have made multiple arrests related to a home invasion that occurred in Haverhill on 1/16/17 at approximately 2256 hours.

It is alleged that multiple suspects conspired, entered a Haverhill home, pistol whipped, and robbed an occupant. Haverhill Police and MA State Police VFAS Troopers arrested Alexandra Stanford age 20 of 21 Essex St., Haverhill on 1/18/17 at approximately 1600 hrs. in Haverhill MA.

Stanford was held overnight on $50,000.00 bail, and arraigned the next day in Haverhill District Court, where she was ordered held on a dangerous hearing until next week.

On 01/20/17 Haverhill Police and MA State Police VFAS Unit worked in cooperation with Maine State Police and the US Marshals in locating, and apprehending two other individuals wanted in connection with the Home Invasion.

Maine State Police and the US Marshals arrested Wilson Alba age 21 of 34 Grand Ave Haverhill and Hector Vazquez age 22 of 37 Ayer St Haverhill MA in Sanford Maine. They are both being held in the York Maine County Jail, and are due to be arraigned in Maine on fugitive charges on Monday 1/23/17, they will then await extradition proceedings to Massachusetts for arraignment on charges related to the Home Invasion. All three individuals have been charged with Home Invasion, Armed assault in a dwelling, Robbery while armed and masked, ABDW causing serious bodily injury, and conspiracy.

Haverhill Detective Lieutenant Robert Pistone stated “ The Haverhill Police did an excellent job of investigating this serious crime and developing probable cause in order to obtain arrest warrants so that these dangerous individuals could be apprehended so quickly. We are very fortunate to have the dedication of The MA State Police, and their Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section as they continue to greatly assist us in apprehending those in our community who are committing these serious, violent crimes. We are also very appreciative of the great job that our other law enforcement partners in the US Marshals and the Maine State Police did of apprehending Alba and Vazquez in Maine. “

