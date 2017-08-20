Jillian’s Nail Spa on Main St. North Andover Opens Under New Ownership

Jillian’s Nail Spa, located at 140 Main Street in the heart of downtown North Andover has recently changed ownership. Nina Ho has left the salon, named for her daughter, in the capable hands of Victor Ton.

Building on more than a decade of experience and commitment established by Ho, Tam brings his own fresh perspective to the salon. Upon entering, the client immediately notices the chic updated interior. Central to this is a large tropical aquarium with vibrant colors designed by Ton himself.

The peaceful environment is increased by fresh paint, new mirrors and lighting, as well as unique sinks shaped like leaves. The atmosphere is enhanced by soothing music and a new flat screen television to catch up on the news or your favorite show.

One cannot help but relax in such tranquility which is second only to the quality of the service. In addition to the traditional manicure and other options always offered at Jillian’s, the standard pedicure now comes with hot rock treatment—a soothing option for tired feet!

In addition, Ton’s specialty is pink and white powder which produces beautiful French tips! Eyebrow and eyelash services are offered, as well.

As always, the case at Jillian’s, a premium is placed on clean, sanitary surroundings. Instruments are sterilized after each treatment and in keeping with this priority Ton has purchased a new oven.

You cannot help but feel welcome by the warm demeanor of Ton and his staff. Choose from a variety of salon treatments and a broad palette of colors available in both gel and standard nail polish.

The experienced staff is eager to accommodate your every need as Ton is committed to build on Ho’s five star reputation of superior service. Bridal and birthday parties are welcome by reservation and Ton is particularly interested in increasing the amount of walk-in clients. To encourage this, he has brought additional employees onboard with a no wait policy as often as possible as his goal.

Ton and his staff are happy to fulfill individual requests and look forward to serving you seven days a week.

Step into a calm oasis at Jillian’s Nail Spa and leave the outside world behind.

Jillian’s Nail Spa is conveniently located:

140 Main Street, North Andover Ph: 978.685.0121

Mon. to Fri. 9am-7pm, Sat. 9am to 5pm, Sun. 10am-4pm

