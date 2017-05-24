Lawrence Cops Arrest Methuen man for Stealing an Elderly Woman’s Purse from a Lawrence Cemetery

This morning (Tuesday May 23rd) at approximately 10:30 AM, Lawrence Police responded to a Larceny from a person at the St. Mary-Immaculate Conception Cemetery on Currant Hill Road Lawrence.

Officers arrived on scene and interviewed an 80 year old female who stated that she was cleaning up her husband gravesite when a white male came up from behind and grabbed her purse, which was on the ground near the grave. The suspect then fled on foot out of the cemetery.

The victim was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect to the Officers. As Officers were searching the area, information was obtained through an anonymous call to the Methuen Police that the suspect was at a nearby convenience store located just over the Methuen line, and had left in a cab to the Central Bridge in Lawrence. Lawrence Detectives went to the store and obtained a photo of the suspect. The suspect, Christopher Ansara, age 32 was located and taken into custody in a parking area adjacent to Central Bridge.

The suspect was processed at the Lawrence Police station, later confessing to the incident.

