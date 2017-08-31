Lawrence General Hospital to Offer Aquatic Therapy at Andover/North Andover YMCA

Starting this September, Lawrence General Hospital will offer a new aquatic therapy program at the Andover/North Andover YMCA. This service is one of only two aquatic therapy programs in the region.

Consisting of treatments and exercises performed in a pool, aquatic therapy is beneficial for patients with a variety of conditions, including back pain, arthritis, and fibromyalgia, as well as patients recovering from hip, knee, and other orthopedic surgeries. The natural buoyancy of water reduces stress on the body and helps patients exercise more easily with less pain. The natural pressure of water also reduces joint and soft-tissue swelling and provides enough resistance to strengthen muscle. The ultimate goal of aquatic therapy is to transition patients back to traditional physical therapy and return them to their normal level of function as soon as possible.

The Lawrence General Hospital Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic located at the Andover/North Andover YMCA is fully equipped with the latest exercise equipment and modalities, and our partnership with the YMCA enables us to transition patients to continued health and wellness upon discharge. Our experienced and highly skilled clinicians ensure every patient receives a personalized treatment plan designed to improve strength and mobility, reduce pain, and improve function. We treat adolescents and adults with a wide variety of orthopedic and neurological diagnoses.

Lawrence General Hospital also offers outpatient rehabilitation services at Andover Medical Center (323 Lowell Street, Andover) and Marston Medical Center (25 Marston Street, Lawrence). Several specialty rehabilitation services are offered at the Lawrence location, including treatment for lymphedema (extremity swelling due to problems with lymph nodes), vestibular impairments (vertigo or dizziness), concussions, and women’s incontinence and pelvic pain.

For more information about aquatic therapy or to schedule an appointment, call 978-946-8387.

