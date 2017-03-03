Liberal Clintonites Don’t Care About Physicians Hounded to Suicide by the Medical Board

By: Dr. Bharanni Padmanabhan – Feb. 2017

Dr. James D. “Chip” Fenn died at age 59, ten days ago, here in Massachusetts. He had had his license unlawfully suspended by the state medical board (BORIM) even after he proved his constitutional rights had been consciously violated. The board does not care about the U.S. Constitution and Liberal Clintonites don’t care that the board hounds good doctors to commit suicide.

After all, my friend Dr. Ellen Malsky, hung herself in 2011 after the board forced her to stop being a doctor for no real cause at all. She decided she could not be alive if she could not be a doctor. Liberal Clintonites to date have yet to lament the reason for her passing.

The noise and hubris of the past few days are meant to convince us that Liberal Clintonites actually care about the Constitution and what it means to be American. It is of course an easy argument that Liberal Clintonites did not care about David Barron’s secret memo suspending the 5th Amendment right of U.S. citizens. They didn’t care about Justina Pelletier either.

But apparently they care greatly about citizens of foreign countries who are still outside this country. We have been assaulted by press releases from the likes of the Massachusetts ACLU which immediately went to court to support foreign Muslims, which the ACLU refused to do in the case of the young American citizen, Justina Pelletier.

And Maura Healey instantly held a presser to announce she is joining this state to the ACLU lawsuit in support of foreign Muslims. which is perplexing, given that actual Islamic countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE have officially supported the temporary visa restriction and declared it is NOT anti-Muslim.

http://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/317435-uae-trump-ban-isnt-anti-muslim

We are to believe that Maura Healey, other Liberal Clintonites and Karyn Polito care more about foreign Muslims than does Saudi Arabia. Really? Is that even possible?

No, it is not.

What is happening is that the Liberal Clintonites have seized upon an issue that is safe for them to run with as it does not step on any toes within the local corrupt swamp.

All politicians love it when they can cast themselves as principled heroes without actually having to face down the swamp and suffer personally.

And the Boston Globe has joined the party with gushing write-ups of not just the brave heroic lawyers but also Judge Nathaniel Gorton who heroically allowed Maura Healey to join the ACLU lawsuit. He also allowed Maura to escape 80 years in prison for breaking the CFAA but the Globe won’t tell you about that. www.maurabrokeCFAA.com

To take up a cause that requires action against the local swamp takes guts and a strong backbone which is why Liberal Clintonites are nowhere to be found when asked to help reform the institutionally-corrupt state medical board. And the Liberal Clintonites who run Charlie Baker’s office are AWOL as well even though they cannot deny full knowledge of the board’s contempt for the Constitution and all laws.

Charlie’s people know this in the case of Dr. Nadolny, Dr. Schwartz, Dr. Langan and of course myself. It is easier for them to weep about foreign Muslims while staying silent about good people who are actually here.

The only doctors not hounded by the board are rapists, thieves and killers. Dr. Roger Hardy springs to mind, a rainmaker who should not be touched. Dr. Rachel Nardin was never touched too, despite 35 complaints from patients and my written report to the board about her attempting to murder my MS patient. The board actually called Dr. Nardin in to support them.

Shedding crocodile tears for foreigners far away while refusing to drain the local swamp is merely an empty exercise in hubris, a cardinal sin. And good doctors will continue to commit suicide, silently, all alone.

Dr. Bharani Padmanabhan is a neurologist specializing in multiple sclerosis in the Boston area. scleroplex@gmail.com

Tom Duggan Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:

