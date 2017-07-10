MA Democrats Cheer “Racist” Hand-Held Driving Ban ~ VALLEY PATRIOT EDITORIAL (7-17)

VALLEY PATRIOT EDITORIAL – July, 2017

What we have heard from the Democratic Party at the national level, and here in Massachusetts over the past ten years is that police officers (especially white police officers) are evil racists who can’t be trusted not to randomly gun down young black men in the streets for sport.

Democratic party leaders in Massachusetts have such disdain for, and are so distrustful of law enforcement, that every year they pass more restrictive laws tying the hands of police, taking away discretion in vehicle stops, and stripping them of “scary looking” defensive military equipment.

They even commissioned a study by State Police to track the race of those being pulled over to see if the staties were engaging in any kind of racial profiling (which they provably were not).

So, we find it somewhat racist (by their own definition) that these same Democrats who ‘say’ they side with domestic terror group “Black Lives Matter” would then pass a measure to give police … MORE? … discretionary power to target poor young black men for vehicle stops and possible execution. SENATE VOTES TO BAN HAND HELD DEVICES WHILE DRIVING

Just imagine you are a MA State Senator who built your career on slandering police and siding with criminals at every turn. You have championed every effort to disarm our cops for fear they might discriminate … only to betray every “progressive” value (and your progressive constituents) to give those same evil cops additional tools to pull over poor innocent, black men with impunity … on the pretense that the “racist” cops SAID the black driver was “touching his phone while driving”.

You can see our confusion here.

If the “progressive” Democrats in the Massachusetts legislature really believed anything they’ve said in the last ten years about cops and racial profiling, they certainly wouldn’t be siding with cops having MORE discretionary power in vehicle stops … right?

Massachusetts Democrats in the Senate have created a future for our state where it comes down to the word of the evil, white, racist cops vs. the poor, innocent black men who have been oppressed for 400 years.

We can’t imagine “Black Lives Matter” or the progressives in the Democratic Party being very happy with such betrayal by their hand-picked legislature saying one thing, and then publicly celebrate doing the exact opposite. But, here we are.

So, why are these self-proclaimed “progressive” Democrats acting against the interests of everything they pretend to believe in? The answer can be found in this sentence of State Senator Katy Ives’ column on page two.

“1st offenders would be issued a $100 fine, a 2nd offense would be a fine of $250, and a 3rd offense would be a $500 fine and would be considered a moving violation and surchargeable event for auto insurance purposes.”

That’s right. Senate Democrats sold out their own “progressive” values for a boatload of cash, proving they never really had those “progressive values” in the first place.

