Man Dies After Crashing While Fleeing Merrimac Police

MERRIMAC, MA- Chief Eric M. Shears reports that the suspect who fled from police after a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon before crashing has died from his injuries.

Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s office are continuing to investigate and have not yet been able to identify the driver, who died at approximately 8:20p.m., Saturday evening.

At approximately 4:05 p.m., Saturday, a Merrimac police officer stopped a vehicle in the area of 100 West Main St. for allegedly driving with an expired registration. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped off and the officer returned to his car and attempted to catch the vehicle as it fled onto Route 110 and into Haverhill.

The officer, who was unable to catch up to the driver, rounded a corner on Atwood Road in Haverhill and encountered the vehicle after it had crashed into a telephone pole.

“This is obviously an unfortunate outcome,” Chief Shears said. “We are actively investigating and hope to learn more about the circumstances surrounding this incident as soon as possible.”

Once the man has been identified and his family has been notified, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office will release further information.

The Merrimac Police, Essex County District Attorney’s office, Haverhill Police, Massachusetts State Police (MSP), and MSP Accident Reconstruction Team are continuing to investigate.

Tom Duggan Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:

