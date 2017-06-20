Man Makes Bomb Threat at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen Police Make Arrest

A man was arrested early Monday morning for making a bomb threat at Holy Family Hospital.

James Tirado, 41, of Lawrence was arrested and charged with:

• Communicating a Bomb Scare

• Possession of a Class E Substance

Police say that at 1:08am., Methuen Police and Fire Departments responded to the emergency room lobby at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., after Mr. Tirado approached a hospital employee and claimed to have a bomb vest.

Upon arrival, officers located Tirado in the parking lot and found two backpacks and a small suitcase in the area outside the emergency room entrance.

As a result of the bags’ placement and Tirado’s statement, the Methuen Police Explosives Detection K-9 and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Unit responded and determined that none of the bags contained explosives.

“This was a great example of collaboration between law enforcement agencies,” Mayor Zanni said.

“I commend everyone involved for their determined efforts to keep everyone safe.”

“I am proud of the swift and professional work by our officers to bring this situation to a peaceful end,” Chief Solomon said.

“We take these threats very seriously, and want to reassure everyone that the hospital is safe and that there is no threat to the community.” Upon searching TIRADO, officers located multiple doses of prescription drugs Gabapentin and Burpropion. The emergency room was secured during the incident and patients were temporarily routed to other hospital entrances.

Tom Duggan Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:

