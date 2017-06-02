Man Shot in Convenience Store in Lawrence, State Trooper Chases, Catches Three Suspects One Weapon

May 31, 2017 11:59PM

Lawrence Police got a call for a fight at Sam’s Store on Broadway near the intersection of Broadway and Holly St Late Friday but when a state trooper arrived it became clear that a shooting had just taken place. Witnessing the the shooters flee the scene the Trooper gave chase.

Not familiar with the streets of Lawrence, the trooper chased the suspects to the Willow St. area while Lawrence Police scoured the surrounding blocks to find him.

The trooper eventually took three men into custody, one with a firearm, but lost one suspect who fled on foot.

After an intense search of the area, police eventually located the man who appears to be an Uber Driver. As police were calling into the station to report the third suspect in custody a report of a shooting victim arriving at the Lawrence General Hospital came in.

State Police report blood inside the store and police have cordoned off the area for investigation. Police have recovered one of the suspects cell phones and taken three more into custody.

