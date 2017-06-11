Man Shot in Lawrence During Drug Deal Claimed He Was Shot on Highway

6-11-17

Lawrence Police were called to the Lawrence General Hospital Sunday for reports of a gunshot victim who was shot on the highway.

Police notified state police, investigated the report and determined that the man had come to Lawrence to purchase drugs and met with drug dealers in an alley behind Bailey St. The Drug dealers robbed him and shot him in the head. The bullet grazed his head and did not enter. He is in stable condition.

The “victim” told LGH employees that he was shot on the highway to avoid telling police why he was really in the city,” an LPD source told The Valley Patriot. Lawrence police found blood in the alley where the shooting took place and are investigating the matter.

Police say a neighbor has video of the two drug dealers fleeing the scene after the shooting.

