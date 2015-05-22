MassDEP Penalizes Commonwealth Motors $15,000, Suspends Automobile Emission Inspections for 2 Years Due to Fraud
Individual Inspector Also Penalized Separately
for 6 Fraudulent Emission Tests
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) penalized Commonwealth Motors of Lawrence $15,000 for issuing six fraudulent motor vehicle inspection stickers between July 16 and November 7, 2014. In addition, Commonwealth Motors’ license to conduct automobile emissions was suspended for up to two years.
This is not the first time the DEP has cited Commonwealth Motors. In September of 2012 MassDEP and the Registry of Motor Vehicles Strike Force found Commonwealth doing fraudulent emissions testing and fined them. STORY HERE
After identifying inconsistent patterns of data from vehicles’ on-board diagnostic (OBD) system generated from Commonwealth Motors, MassDEP inspected the facility once again on November 25, 2014. Several representatives of Commonwealth Motors were interviewed, including Albenis Ortega of Lawrence, who was identified as having been the source of the fraudulent inspections.
Ortega is no longer employed at this or any station conducting certified automobile inspection and maintenance checks for the purpose of issuing stickers in Massachusetts. Ortega has also been issued a $6,000 penalty for the violations.
Among the fraudulent “clean-scan” stickers issued, one had been obtained for himself as well as for other members of Ortega’s family, including his wife’s aunt and a cousin. Generating fraudulent inspection stickers violates the emissions inspections regulations and the Massachusetts Clean Air Act.
“We investigated and took action because we must have confidence in the system, and using the vehicle inspection workstation equipment to generate fraudulent inspection stickers in this manner undermines the integrity of the auto emissions program that has been put in place to protect air quality and public health,” said MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg.
The automobile inspection program in Massachusetts is administered jointly by MassDEP and the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), and is the primary tool for combating the emission of excess pollution from motor vehicles. Motor vehicles are a significant source of pollutants that are known to have especially adverse health effects on children, the elderly, and persons already suffering from respiratory ailments.
“This penalty should send a clear signal to the industry that the Commonwealth will not tolerate violations of the inspection program,” said Registrar Erin Deveney. “Failing to follow the proper process presents unacceptable safety risks to motorists and also undermines the program’s purpose of ensuring harmful vehicle emissions that could affect public health do not go unchecked.”
Commonwealth Motors will pay the $15,000 penalty within 30 days. The facility will have its automobile emissions station license locked out for two months. The facility will have its licensed inspection workstation restored for the remaining 22 months, provided there are no additional violations during the entire two-year period.
Ortega will pay $3,000 of his penalty and the remaining $3,000 will be suspended provided there are no additional violations for a period of two years.
Consumers who want to find out more about the vehicle inspection program can call the toll-free Massachusetts Vehicle Check Help Desk at 866-941-6277 or visit the Massachusetts Vehicle Check web site at: www.mass.gov/vehiclecheck
MassDEP is responsible for ensuring clean air and water, safe management and recycling of solid and hazardous wastes, timely cleanup of hazardous waste sites and spills and the preservation of wetlands and coastal resources.
paul
May 22, 2015 at 6:58 PM
About time commonwealth motors is being investigated I have had a problem with their business. When I brought a used suv from them, I thought I was going to be in good hands thinking they checked everything before selling it to me but I was wrong. With in the first week of having it the ac didn’t work the back drum breaks where so worn down it took longer to stop. The exhaust was rusted through and had a lot of leaks and the service engine light kept coming on and off come to find out it was the mass air flow sensor that was going and the engine not working like it should. When I brought it down to get a inspection sticker I had to fight with someone to get the ac fixed and asked them if the could top off the fluids they said they did when it came out of the shop. I checked and they didn’t do anything the fluids where still low and the ac didn’t work. When I told them about the other things they told me they would fix it but I would have to pay for it. I told them shouldn’t you guys have checked that stuff before I bought it and they said yes and I told them they missed some things. They got a manager involved and he told me I would have to pay for it still. When I asked to speak to one of the owners they refused to let me speak to one. So I left and had to pay out of my pocket to fix the exhaust, air flow sensor, and the front and back breaks it all totaled up to be a thousand nine hundred and thirty dollars after buying the sub for 6,500. A little after a year I got a oil change with them and I had to bring it to another garage because the engine started to run and start rough. Come to find out they didn’t put enough oil in the engine. The last time I drove it I was with my friend and the engine started to shake and my friend said u should get rid of it because it was starting to be come unsafe to drive. So I did and now I’m driving one of my parents cars to go to work and doctors appointments. When I told someone what happened they told me they had the same problem with commonwealth motors. I think its funny that they can take advantage of their customers and treat them like shit and get away with it. I think it is now time that everyone come forward for how they where treated so badly by them and bring it out on the news and multi media sites untill we get compensated for the shit we had to put up and if they don’t make them lose the better business bureau acredationed and boy cott buying from them.
yup yup
May 22, 2015 at 9:30 PM
You but the car with a warranty? Oil change doesn’t make a car run and start rough, engine started to shake?…….Maybe it was Mad at you. Key Word In Your POST……….BROUGHT……OR BOUGHT?…..ALSO BROUGHT USED….USED LOOK UP THE DEFINITION SUNSHINE…. NOT NEW.
YUP YUP
May 22, 2015 at 9:32 PM
See I messed with ya But Or Buy?….. lol
Big Bill
May 23, 2015 at 9:40 AM
inspection fraud has been going on forever.It’s a sham now more than ever. The Govt. has made it very difficult for the poor to own a cheap car..
Paulie k
May 23, 2015 at 1:40 PM
I think all the bashing is a bunch of crap. I been dealing w these guys for years and commonwealth motors is a Tru family run dealership that cares about its customers. Your always gonna have angry people who hide behind there keyboard they should go down and see what good guys are at commonwealth.
El Gato
May 24, 2015 at 7:53 PM
I found the headline of this article misleading. Commonwealth Motors could lose the ability to do inspections for 2 years. the headline gives the impression will definitely lose for 2 years. Also the headline makes it sound like the fraud was company wide, but the article only lists one individual who appears to have been acting on his own.
Was Commonwealth Motors contacted for comment on this story? When is the suspension to occur?
Diane Russell
October 5, 2017 at 9:41 AM
Maybe the state should focus on the amount of welfare fraud going on in this state instead of fake inspection stickers.