Methuen Man Pleads Guilty To Distributing Fentanyl And Heroin

According to court documents, Carvajal Gonazalez, 34, sold heroin and fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer on multiple occasions in December of 2015.

The transactions occurred at retail stores in Salem, New Hampshire.

On February 9, 2016, the defendant (who previously has used the name Wilfredo Laboy) arrived at a store parking lot in Salem to conduct another drug deal. When law enforcement officers approached, he ran away and attempted to throw “fingers” of drugs as he fled. He was apprehended and approximately 156 grams of fentanyl were recovered.

Carvajal Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2017.

In announcing the plea, U.S. Attorney Rice said, “The United States Attorney’s Office remains committed to identifying and prosecuting those who attempt to profit from the sales of deadly drugs. We continue to work each day to stop the flow of fentanyl and heroin into New Hampshire and to reverse the escalating number of drug-related deaths in our state.”

“Opioid abuse is at epidemic levels in New Hampshire,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Ferguson.

“Fentanyl and heroin are causing overdose deaths across the Granite State in record numbers, and DEA is committed to aggressively pursuing Drug Trafficking Organizations and individuals who are coming from out of state to distribute these poisons across New Hampshire in order to profit and destroy people’s lives and wreak havoc in our communities. This investigation demonstrates the strength and continued commitment of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police, and the Salem, Manchester, and Methuen (Massachusetts) Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John J. Farley.