Methuen Police Arrest Man for Church Burning

METHUEN — Mayor Stephen N. Zanni, Police Chief Joseph Solomon and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey report that the Methuen and State Police arrested a man this morning for setting fire to a church late last month.

LYS WALKER VINCENT, AGE 45, OF LAWRENCE, is charged with:

Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony

Burning of a Building

On Sunday, Sept. 24, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Methuen Police and Methuen Fire responded to 5 Pleasant St. for a report of a fire inside the Christian Church Voice of Salvation. The fire damaged a rug and some furniture. Firefighters were on scene until 2:24 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

At approximately 12 p.m. this afternoon, Methuen Police executed an arrest warrant in Reading and Vincent was taken into custody without incident.

After an investigation by the Methuen Police Detective Division, State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Methuen Fire Department, police secured an arrest warrant for Vincent.

“This was a disturbing incident where someone intentionally caused damage to a place of worship, where people are supposed to feel safe,” Mayor Zanni said. “I commend Methuen Police and assisting agencies for their diligent work on this investigation.”

“This arrest is another great example of strong detective work and sound communication across multiple agencies that brought this person to justice,” Chief Solomon said. “I would like to thank all of our partners at the State Fire Marshal’s Office for helping us conduct the investigation and locate this individual in such a short period of time.”

Vincent is being held at the Methuen Police Department pending his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.

