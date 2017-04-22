Methuen Bank Robber Identified And Captured

4-22-17 – The bank robber in Methuen has been identified and captured. He is Thomas Bowler, age 48. He is being charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm a firearm while committing a felony. Stealing by confining or putting in fear.

PREVIOUS STORY

4-22-17 – BREAKING … The Savings bank on Burnham Rd. in Methuen was robbed Saturday morning. Police say the suspect robbed the bank at gunpoint. Methuen Police Cheif Joe Solomon says he needs help from the public to identify the criminal.

Methuen Police are looking for a shot, light skinned male in his 40’s r 50’s, with dark hair, wearing a beige jacket, black hoodie, and a tan hat. Police also believe he was wearing a fake mustache.

Solomon asks the public to carefully look at the photo of the criminal to see if they recognize him.

If you have information on this individual please call 911.

Tom Duggan Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:

