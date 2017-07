Methuen Police Department Announces Promotions

METHUEN – Chief Joseph Solomon and the Methuen City Council are pleased to announce that the Methuen Police Department promoted seven of its officers this week. On Wednesday, July 12, seven officers were sworn into their new ranks surrounded by family, friends, fellow officers and city officials during a ceremony at Sanborn Hall. “I would like to sincerely congratulate all of the Methuen Police Officers who received promotions this week,” Mayor Zanni said. “All seven of these officers should be incredibly proud of their achievements serving and protecting the City of Methuen.” “These officers have demonstrated the highest values of law enforcement and I believe that each of them will be extremely successful in their new roles,” Chief Solomon said. “Congratulations to all seven officers on moving up in the ranks.” Joseph L. Rynne Jr., of Methuen, was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He is a 14-year veteran of the Methuen Police Department and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Daniel O’Connell, of Methuen, was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He has been with the Methuen Police Department for 11 years. Sgt. O’Connell was appointed as a reserve officer in 2005 and a full-time officer in 2006 before attending the Lowell Police Academy. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Eric Deleon, of Methuen, was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He has been with the Methuen Police Department for 17 years. After graduating from Methuen High School in 1996, Sgt. Deleon served in the U.S. Army for three years. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Hesser College. Joseph Aiello was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. He has been with the Methuen Police Department for 23 years and holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Lt. Aiello served as a U.S. Navy Seabee and obtained the rank of petty officer third class. Ron Valliere was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. He has been with the Methuen Police Department for 25 years. During that time, Lt. Valliere has been assigned to several divisions including the Patrol Division, Community Policing Unit, Criminal Investigations Bureau, Drug and Gang Unit, and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. James Jajuga Jr. was promoted to the rank of captain. He has been with the Methuen Police Department for 17 years. Over the course of his career, Capt. Jajuga Jr. has served as the Patrol Division shift supervisor and commander, and has overseen narcotics, gangs, homeland security, community policing, the Burglary Task Force and the Detective Division. Capt. Jajuga Jr. holds a bachelor’s degree from Franklin Pierce University and a juris doctorate from the Massachusetts School of Law. Kevin Mahoney was promoted to the rank of captain. He has been with the Methuen Police Department for 27 years and represents the department as a board member of the Holy Family Hospital Community Benefits Board as well as the Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project. Capt. Mahoney has a degree from Northern Essex Community College.