Methuen Police Officer Helps Family Replace Stolen Car Seat

METHUEN — Mayor Stephen Zanni and Chief Joseph E. Solomon are pleased to announce that the Methuen Police Department has purchased a new car seat for a family whose car was recently stolen.

“The Methuen Police Department is incredibly organized and communicates well internally, which leads to extraordinary acts of kindness such as this,” Mayor Zanni said. “I commend these officers for going the extra mile for our community members.”

On Monday, Jan. 9, Officer Kenneth Pilz responded to a home on Prospect Street for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. Upon arrival, Officer Pilz spoke with Richard Cruz, who claimed his 1996 Honda Accord had been stolen from his driveway overnight.

Cruz told Officer Pilz that inside the car was a car seat used to transport his infant son. This, in addition to the car, would have to be replaced.

Officer Pilz contacted the Methuen Police Patrolman’s Association and Methuen Police Superior Officers Union, who agreed to split the cost and purchase a car seat for the Cruz family.

Officer Pilz delivered a new car seat to Richard, his wife, Migdalia Cruz, and their family that same day.

“Methuen police officers show a level of care to our residents that goes far above and beyond the call of duty,” Chief Solomon said. “I am proud to support officers like Ken Pilz, who take a personal interest in cases while keeping the community safe.”

The Methuen Police Department has opened an investigation into the stolen vehicle and is currently reviewing area surveillance video. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Methuen Police at 978-983-8801.

