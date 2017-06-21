Methuen Police Participate in Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run and Cruiser Convoy

METHUEN — Mayor Stephen Zanni and Chief Joseph Solomon are pleased to announce that the Methuen Police Department participated in this year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run and Cruiser Convoy to benefit the Special Olympics of Massachusetts for the third year in a row.

On Friday, June 9, two Methuen Police Student Officers, Joshua Waller and Patrick Fleming, who are currently in the academy and expected to graduate in July, ran the Torch Run with the Northern Essex Community College Methuen Police Academy.

The run is a year-round fundraising and awareness building program, designed to give members of the law enforcement community the opportunity to support Special Olympics athletes who live, work and compete in their local communities. The route stretches from Boston College to Boston University.

Sergeant Michael Havey and Officers Walter Fleming, Timothy Getchell and Nick Dore, who are members of the Methuen Police Motorcycle Unit, joined officers from surrounding departments to escort the runners on the route. At the finish line, runners were met by fellow department members, police cruisers and Special Olympics athletes.

“This is not only the highlight of the weekend for thousands of athletes, but also for the Methuen Police Department,” Mayor Zanni said. “We’re privileged to be a part of such a wonderful event and I’m incredibly proud of the department’s efforts and continued support.”

In addition to participating in the Torch Run, Methuen Police Officers Joseph Rynne and Gregory Pekarski participated in the Cruiser Convoy on Saturday, June 10, where members from over 100 departments across Massachusetts activated their lights and sirens as they headed to the Special Olympics Massachusetts Summer Games. Once there, Methuen Police presented medals to athletes and enjoyed the post-event barbecue, where they celebrated with team members and congratulated participants on their achievements.

“Our department went above and beyond for such a worthy cause and I am so proud of all who came out to participate,” Chief Solomon said. “The Special Olympics is a life changing organization and we’re more than happy to help in any way we can to make it another successful year at the Summer Games.”

