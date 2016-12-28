Methuen Police Searching for Bank Robber

Methuen Police search for criminal who robbed Santander Bank today.

Methuen Police are actively searching for a criminal who robbed the Santander Bank on Merrimack St. Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:10 p.m., Methuen Police say they responded to Santander Bank, 125 Merrimack St., on a report that the bank had been robbed. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect passed a note to the teller and fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the criminal did not show a weapon.

The criminal is described as an older, white, male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray plaid jacket, jeans, dark sneakers and a black Giants baseball cap.

Police say the bank robber may have fled in an older model, blue Dodge Intrepid, last seen on Route 213 heading towards Interstate 93.

Anyone with any information on the robbery, or who recognizes this suspect, is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

