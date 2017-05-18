MS-13 Gang Leader Charged with Authorizing Two Murders in MA

BOSTON –The nationwide leader of MS-13’s Molinos clique was charged in a fifth superseding indictment in connection with authorizing two of the six murders identified in prior superseding indictments. This indictment is part of an ongoing investigation into the criminal activities of leaders, members and associates of MS-13.

Oscar Duran, a/k/a Demente, 25, an El Salvadorian national residing in East Boston, allegedly authorized the murders of Wilson Martinez, 15, stabbed to death on Constitution Beach in East Boston on Sept. 7, 2015 and Christofer Perez de la Cruz 16, who was shot and stabbed to death on Jan. 10, 2016, on Falcon Street in East Boston. Duran is charged in a fifth superseding indictment with conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy, which specifically includes both murders. Duran was previously charged in prior superseding indictments with RICO conspiracy. The new indictment alleges that Duran was the leader of the Molinos Loco Salvatrucha (MLS) clique of MS-13 for the entire United States, as well as the Boston-area clique of MLS, and in those positions authorized (i.e. “greenlighted”) the murders of Wilson Martinez and Christofer Perez de la Cruz.

Prior superseding indictments, and the new indictment, allege that the following members of MS-13 were also responsible for the murder of Wilson Martinez: Carlos Melara, a/k/a Chuchito, a/k/a Criminal; Henry Josue Parada Martinez, a/k/a Street Danger; Edwin Gonzalez, a/k/a Sangriento; and a juvenile known to the Grand Jury. Prior superseding indictments, and the new indictment, allege that the following members of MS-13 were also responsible for the murder of Christofer Perez de la Cruz: Edwin Gonzalez, a/k/a Sangriento; Edwin Diaz, a/k/a Demente; Rigoberto Mejia, a/k/a Ninja; and Jairo Perez, a/k/a Seco.

After a three-year investigation, Duran was one of 61 defendants named in prior superseding indictments targeting the criminal activities of alleged leaders, members, and associates of MS-13 in Massachusetts. According to court documents, MS-13 is a violent transnational criminal organization whose branches or “cliques” operate throughout the United States, including Massachusetts. MS-13 members are required to commit acts of violence against rival gang members to gain promotions and to maintain membership and discipline within the group. Specifically, MS-13 members are required to attack and murder rival gang members whenever possible. The fifth superseding indictment alleges that, from approximately 2014 to 2016, MS-13 cliques in Massachusetts were responsible for, among other things, six murders and approximately twenty attempted murders, as well as robberies and drug trafficking.

The charge of RICO conspiracy provides a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison or life, if the violation is based on racketeering activity for which the maximum penalty includes life imprisonment under state law (such as murder); three years of supervised release; and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb; Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; Matthew Etre, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Colonel Richard D. McKeon, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; Commissioner Thomas Truco of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections; Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger; Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Thompkins; Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley; Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan; Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett; Boston Police Commissioner William Evans; Chelsea Police Chief Brian A. Kyes; Everett Police Chief Steven A. Mazzie; Lynn Police Chief Michael Mageary; Revere Police Chief Joseph Cafarelli; and Somerville Police Chief David Fallon made the announcement.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.