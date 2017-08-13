Nazis and Commies and Violence, OH MY – Why Confederate Statues Must Come Down
TAKE DOWN THE CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS
I’ve long said that it is a stain on this country’s contemporary culture that there exists even one monument to a Confederate soldier in America – or one Confederate flag flying over a government building.
The civil war may have been complicated, but one thing that is not complicated is the fact that a “rebellious” – that means traitorous – army attacked the United States.
They mounted a war to break up the union and they lost. It doesn’t matter what each individual was fighting for.
What matters is that they took up arms against the United States and for that, any honor bestowed to a Confederate of any kind should never have existed, much less exist in 2017.
To honor them is to glorify breaking up the United States.
To display their battle flag on a government building or property is no different historically than flying a Nazi flag in Jerusalem.
REAL NAZIS AND THEIR RECRUITING TOOLS
There are real Nazis here in the U.S. and across the globe today.
The rise of this “white nationalism” and Nazi allure in our culture has been largely stoked by irresponsible politicians and their cohorts in the “news media”.
They create policies that disadvantage white people simply because they are white, based on the idea that other white people once did racist things. That is racism. We ought to call it that. It creates hate and resentment.
Add to that the media obsession with falsely and publicly accusing people of being racists or Nazis on a routine basis – ruining peoples lives – for simply holding a different political view, or telling a joke.
It’s important to draw a distinction between American conservatism which is routinely and falsely equated with such hate, and the real Nazis who want to kill Jews. That kind of reckless false equivalency dangerously cheapens the horror that is real white supremacy.
Today we saw the real thing.
They weren’t mainstream conservative republicans. They were real white supremacists.
The President condemned it in the strongest terms. And as usual, he is being condemned for not using the words the media wants him to use. They also attacked him for saying there was culpability on “both sides” today.
There is.
Right wing violence in the US has been mostly non-existent in recent memory compared to the blatant left wing violence we have seen on college campuses, in the streets of Ferguson, and Baltimore, and may other cities. Violence which was glorified by Hollywood, the media, and reckless politicians.
THE TRUTH SOMETIMES HURTS
There is a one sided media narrative where rioters are called “protesters” based on the side of the debate they are on – where the police are always wrong when the suspect is black – where the riots at Berkeley were never called “left wing violence”, but one individual Donald Trump supporter punches a guy in the face and it’s considered a catastrophic sign of “right wing violence” – when President Trump is a bought and paid for commie puppet for Vladamir Putin one day, and a secret Nazi white supremacist the very next day.
A backlash to such widespread falsehoods should be expected to anyone who reads history.
There is no excuse for violence except in self defense or the defense of others.
What we saw on television with our own eyes in Charlottesville were protesters on both sides of the Confederate controversy committing violence.
They were not all defending themselves.
Some were hiding behind the fact that the people they were protesting against are despicable human beings, and used that as an excuse to commit violence themselves.
Yet, only one side is being blamed.
Both of those facts are inexcusable.
The truth should always be the truth no matter the views of the people involved. Engaging in a pattern of distorting that truth only creates more hatred and violence.
It creates a culture where haters can legitimately point to the media lies, and use those lies to recruit people with their own narrative of a government which treats white people differently based on their race, and an anti-White media cabal – all wrapped up in a delusional white supremacist solution.
The problem is, that cabal exists.
Just as neo-Nazis and confederate sympathizers exist.
Telling the truth about both is the fist step to eradicating both.
S Lacombe
August 13, 2017 at 4:17 AM
Very well said. It’s frustrating to read what happened and haeaf people defend it. It’s equally frustrating to hear all conoblsned and the Presidenr too. The ones at fault are the ones who engaged in violence.
John Horton
August 13, 2017 at 5:28 AM
ROY JACKSON HEWATT
August 13, 2017 at 11:06 AM
See that image of a patriot atop the page. he was just as rebellious and divisive in his actions against Britain. Therein lies the quandary. The United States was successful in their treasonous campaign to secede. Their reasons (our reasons) were not the same as the South, but the soldiers were soldiers, following orders. So goes the south. I had 4 great, great grandfathers that left their farms, as share croppers and answered the call. They owned no slaves, had no political ambitions, or other reasons to conduct combat. They just did, as this was their duty. Will I toss out memorabilia because it is not P.C.? Hell no! In fact, I assure my lineage will know the the truth about the conflict, our family’s participation, and the contradictory versions that they are being taught by the Liberal curriculum producers. Destroying and removing icons does not rewrite the history.
John Horton
August 13, 2017 at 2:02 PM
Gianna
August 14, 2017 at 11:37 AM
Judging a person based on the pigment of their skin reveals a blackened heart. As a conservative Christian woman with lineage from Italy, France, England, and Puerto Rico…I am very concerned with the abuses of the government programs as I see it destroying our nation. But I will never generalize these abuses to an ethnic group or skin color…I pay taxes to help the desperate families fallen on hard times…but the abuses must be stopped or the America we love will crumble.
John Horton
August 14, 2017 at 12:39 PM
Ethnic and other social agitation and propaganda = Communist agitation and propaganda.
According to the Communist Dialectic, the Communists are constantly agitating and propagandizing to create chaos and the ultimate over throw of the US form of Constitutional government. The Communist Dialectic of pitting one group against another group to create chaos and social strife includes the following:
— Capital versus labor,
— Management versus workers,
— Rich versus poor,
— White versus Black,
— Hispanic versus Black,
— Men versus women,
— Straight versus gay,
— Old versus young,
— Church people versus non-church people,
— Illegal immigrant beggar versus US citizen taxpayer,
— Refugee immigrant beggar versus US citizen taxpayer,
— Muslim refugee beggar versus US citizen taxpayer,
— Muslims versus non-Muslims,
— Old versus young,
— Married versus un-married
— Veterans versus non-veterans,
— Globalist versus nationalist etc.
The whole point of the Communist exercise of dividing society into opposing groups is to create chaos so the Communists can come in and propose a solution and become the rulers. The Communists demands and grievances are infinite and unlimited and are never satisfied and will always require endless changes in your behavior as a means of controlling and ruling over you.
Do not support in any way the agitation and division of society by the Communists.
Gianna
August 14, 2017 at 4:06 PM
Point taken!