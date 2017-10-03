NECC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Two Free Events in Lawrence

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Northern Essex is hosting two events in Lawrence celebrating Hispanic culture that are free and open to the public.

On Friday, October 6 from 6:30 to 8 pm in the Dimitry Building Atrium, 45 Franklin, the White Fund Enlightenment Series presented by Northern Essex Community College will bring the Dominican Carnival to Lawrence with a program on the Mischievous Devils featuring the main character, Limping Devil.

A tale on the island says this devil was banished to earth because of his childish pranks. When he hit the earth, he hurt his leg, causing his limp.

At the event, you will learn the history and significance of the Mischievous Devils, watch a colorful and energetic performance, and make your own carnival mask.

This presentation is by La Asociacion of Carnavalesca de Massachusetts led by Stelyn Mirabal of Lawrence, who formed the group 12 years ago to preserve Dominican traditions in Lawrence.

On Tuesday, October 10 at 6 pm, Northern Essex will celebrate the opening of an exhibit featuring traditional Mayan crafts and clothing by the Guatemalan Cultural Group. The opening will feature a short Mayan ceremonial dance titled “Ixmucane” as well as Guatamelaean finger foods and beverages. This event will be held in the lobby of Northern Essex’s El Hefni Allied Health & Technology Center, 414 Common Street, Lawrence.

Funded by a generous financial gift from the Honorable Daniel Appleton White, the White Fund Lecture Series has provided cultural conversation featuring well-known lecturers in fields such as history, literature, travel, the arts, and politics. The White Fund is collaborating with Northern Essex on this series.

For additional information or to be notified of upcoming events in the White Fund Enlightenment Series, contact Analuz Garcia at agarcia@necc.mass.edu or call 978-738-7423.

