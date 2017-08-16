NECC Offers Info Sessions on Nurse Assistant Programs 

Information sessions will be held Thursday, August 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. and Tuesday, August 29 for the Sept. 18 through Oct. 23 (no class October 9th) nurse assistant training program. Information sessions will also be held on Tuesday, Sept.19 and Thursday, Sept. 28, from 10 to 11a.m for the session running from Oct. 30 through Dec. 7 (no class 11/10, 11/22, 11/23 or 11/24). All information sessions and classes will be offered at the Riverwalk.

The Department of Public Health has approved this 125-hour program that introduces fundamental nursing assistant skills and information. It prepares participants to take the Massachusetts state examination to become licensed as a Certified Nursing Assistant and be listed in the Nurse Aide Registry. Participants who successfully complete the program will also receive a Home Health Aide certificate.

The program focuses on communication, safety and infection control procedures, and basic personal care skills for patients/residents in sub-acute, long-term care and in an individual’s home. Other topics include vital signs, documentation, and legal and regulatory practices. This full-time, program will be offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and includes classroom instruction, skills practice and clinical experience at a local, long-term care facility under the supervision of a registered nurse.

This is an opportunity to enter the in-demand, direct-care field and can also serve as a gateway to other health care professions.

The program fee is $1,279 plus $86 fee for books and materials. For more information email Nancy Tariot at ntariot@necc.mass.edu or noncredit@necc.mass.edu

