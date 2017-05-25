North Andover Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Breaking and Entering

North Andover Police are looking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man who broke into the Richdale convenience store at 75 Chickering Road.

The B&E occurred sometime around 1am on Monday, May 22nd while the store was closed.

At least one suspect entered the store, attempted to destroy on site video surveillance equipment, stole cash from the register drawers and also stole cash from a safe.

The suspect is described as a heavier set white or light skinned Hispanic male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, half-face mask and gloves. The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes.

If anyone recognizes the suspect in the photo, witnessed any unusual activity in the area of 75 Chickering Rd. early morning on May 22nd, or has any information regarding this crime, please contact North Andover Police Detectives at (978) 683-3168.

