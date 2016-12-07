North Andover Resident Receives 35 Years Service Award From Northast Independent Living Program in Lawrence-

June Sauvageau, Chief Executive Officer of the Northeast Independent Living Program (NILP) of Lawrence, James Lyons, of North Andover, Community Development Director at the NILP for the past 35 years, and local Leader, Richard Consoli (ESQ.) dedicated member of the NILP Board of Directors. Mr. Consoli has adroitly served as an active Board member of the NILP for nearly eleven years now. He generously donates, and gives his time, expertise, and leadership to The NILP for the benefit our residents who have disabilities.

Recently The NILP (Northeast Independent Living Program) held their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to officially open a new entrance to the newly expanded facility. After that, they successfully convened the Annual Meeting & Open House.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Ribbon Cutting Ceremony : (pictured left to right) Michael Bevilacqua, Asst. Vice President, Member Services, MVCC; Joseph Bevilacqua, President & CEO, Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce; June Sauvageau, CEO, NILP; Kevin Hatch, President, NILP Board of Directors; State Senator Barbara L’Italien; State Representative Linda Dean Campbell; and Wilfred Carpenter, Vice President, MVCC.

