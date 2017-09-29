Northern Essex Hosts Health Fair in Lawrence

Receive your annual flu shot, learn how to deal with anxiety, and find out the role of a clinical research coordinator at Northern Essex Community College’s Health and Wellness Fair on Monday, Oct., 16.

The fair is free and open to the public.

It will run from 9 a.m. until noon in the Dr. Ibrahim El-Hefni Allied Health and Technology Center, 414 Common St., Lawrence. The fair will showcase the various academic health programs offered at Northern Essex as well as educate visitors on different health issues affecting society.

Students, faculty and staff, and prospective students are invited to attend.

Some of the topics of interest include: Get a Flu Shot – administered by Rite Aid with an insurance card ; the link between oral disease and overall health; alcohol awareness through Jenga; bone fractures; “See Something- Say Something”; How to Reduce Anxiety During A Blood Draw; Medical Coding: Healthcare Detective; Start A Health Career with iHealth ; Nutrition; Have Your Blood Pressure Checked ; Bachelor’s Completion Program at Regis North: Nursing & Public Health; What is a clinical research coordinator?; Title IX Awareness; CPR Training Info; and Career & Experiential Education.

Raffles will be held throughout the day. Winners must be present to win.

For additional information on the Health & Wellness Fair, contact Linda Comeau at lcomeau@necc.mass.edu.

Northern Essex offers associate degrees in General Studies: Movement Science Option, Nursing (ADN), Nursing Advanced Placement: LPN to RN, Paramedic (EMT-P) Technology, Radiologic Technology, and Respiratory Care; certificates in Computed Tomography, Dental Assisting, Medical Assistant, Paramedic (EMT-P) Technology, Practical Nursing (PN), and Sleep Technologist; and a course in EMT-Basic.

Through iHealth@NECC, associate degrees are offered in Business Management: Healthcare Practice, General Studies: Health Specialization and Public Health. Certificates are offered in Clinical Research Coordinator Advanced Certificate, Community Health Worker, Healthcare Technician – Phlebotomy & EKG, Medical Assistant – Evening Program, Medical Billing, Medical Coding, and Medical Office Assistant.

For more information on these programs, visit the NECC website at www.necc.mass.edu.

Tom Duggan Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, an author, host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:

