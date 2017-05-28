One Critical, One In Custody in Haverhill Stabbing

Haverhill Police Lt. Robert Pistone released the following statement about last night’s stabbing.

On 05/28/2017 at approximately 0030 hours, Haverhill Police were dispatched to the area of 77 Washington St for a report of a disturbance.

Upon Arrival , first responding officers encountered two males who had been stabbed during an altercation on the sidewalk of 77 Washington St. First responders provided lifesaving measures, and the two male victims ages 28 and 30 were transported via ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.

One of the victims who was critically injured, was flown to a Boston Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Haverhill Police, Haverhill Detectives, and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney responded to the scene for investigation and crime scene processing.

As a result of the investigation, Hayden Delafuente age 21 of Haverhill MA was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault with intent to Murder, and two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Delafuente is being held on $50,000. bail and is due to be arraigned at Newburyport District Court on Tuesday May 30th 2017. All parties are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

