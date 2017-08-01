Outstanding Methuen Teachers Recognized

By: DJ Deeb – July, 2017

Things are beginning to wind down for the year with Methuen Public Schools. At our June 12th Methuen School Committee meeting, members of the committee devoted a great deal of time recognizing and awarding citations to outstanding Methuen school educators and employees. In addition, the committee welcomed a new principal and the MHS Boys Tennis Team.

Members of the Methuen school committee, along with School Superintendent Judy Scannell, awarded citations to the following Methuen Public Schools Teachers of the Year:

1. Kathy Barden – Kindergarten Teacher – Comprehensive Grammar School

2. Stacey Zracket – 8th Grade Math Teacher – Marsh Grammar School

3. Jenny Gavin – 2nd Grade Teacher – Tenney Grammar School

4. Kate Vachon – Reading Specialist/Special Education Teacher – Timony Grammar School

5. Edward “Bud” Jennings – English Teacher – Methuen High School

In addition, Bud Jennings was chosen for the Rotary Club of Methuen’s Teacher of the Year. Finally, Bruce Stella, Director of Facilities, was awarded Methuen Public Schools ‘Employee of the Year.’ Bruce is always responsive to calls at all hours of the day and night when something goes wrong in the schools and is often the first to arrive to assist with managing whatever situation arises. Bruce is certainly an unsung hero in the District and this fact was noted by Superintendent Scannell, Mayor Zanni, and several of the school committee members, including yours truly.

The Methuen school committee also recognized the Methuen High School Boys Tennis Team for their recent selection to receive the MIAA Boys Tennis Team Sportsmanship Award for 2017 by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. Congratulations to these students for a job well done this year and for this very-deserving recognition!

On another note, Superintendent Scannell announced that Mary Jean (M.J.) Fawcett will be Marsh School Acting Supervising Principal for 2017-2018 replacing current Supervising Principal Stephen Sierpina as he departs to take on a new role as high school principal in Windham, New Hampshire. Mary Jean is certainly no stranger to Methuen. She is an outstanding educator and Methuen is lucky to have her. M.J. has had a long history as a career educator in Methuen, culminating with her working as principal of the Timony Grammar School before retiring and serving two terms as an elected member of the Methuen School Committee. Welcome back, M.J.!

Finally, I will likely be taking the month of August off from writing. Have a safe and enjoyable summer!

D.J. Deeb is a Methuen resident and member of the Methuen School Committee. Deeb is an Adjunct Professor of History/Government at Bunker Hill Communications to the following college and an Adjunct Political Science Instructor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Deeb also serves as Social Studies Department Chair at Notre Dame High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He is the author of Israel, Palestine, and the Quest for Middle East Peace (University Press, 2013) and The Collapse of Middle East Peace (IUniverse, 2003).

ValleyPatriot The Valley Patriot is a free monthly journal of news, commentary, and events, serving Northern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. More Posts