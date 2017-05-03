Returning Shows Bloom On TV This Spring ~ TV TALK with Bill Cushing

By: Bill Cushing – April, 2017

In years past, spring was the time when all of your favorite TV shows were winding down and ending their seasons and you were left with reruns until the fall. It’s not that way anymore. In my opinion, this is TV’s Platinum Age. There is more quality TV out there than we know what to do with. With cable and streaming producing so much quality programming, the discerning TV viewer will always have a choice. With the blooming flowers this spring, TV will be similarly blooming with new programming.

Here is a little guide to a few of the popular shows returning this spring.

Better Call Saul (AMC) – When we last left Jimmy, he had confessed to his brother Chuck that he had tampered with the Mesa Verde documents and bribed the copy store clerk where the documents were falsified. Chuck was recording the whole conversation. Meanwhile Mike was about to kill Hector Salamanca when he hears his car horn and returns to his car to find a note saying simply “Don’t.” Season 3 will feature the return of Breaking Bad villain Gus Fring and producers have promised to feature another Breaking Bad cameo that they are keeping secret. They have also said that season 3 will be much darker in tone than the first 2 seasons. Better Call Saul premieres April 10th at 10 on AMC.

Fargo (FX) – FX’s great crime drama anthology series, inspired by the 1996 film of the same name, returns for its 3rd season in April. As in the past, producers like to keep details of the story under wraps. However we do know that it will take place in Minnesota in 2010. This season’s cast will feature Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Fargo returns April 19th at 10 on FX.

The Leftovers (HBO) – The highly anticipated 3rd and final season of HBO’s drama from Damon Lindelof (LOST), based on Tom Perotta’s novel also returns in April. The series deals with the people left behind after 2% of the world’s population disappears into thin air in rapture like even referred to as the “Sudden Departure.” The Leftovers 2nd season was one of the great seasons that a drama series has had in recent memory, so fans of the show are anxious to see how the series will wrap up. The Leftovers returns April 16th at 9 on HBO.

Bosch (Amazon) – The 3rd season of Amazon’s highest rated show returns in April. Based on Michael Connelly’s detective novels, and produced by Eric Overmyer (The Wire), the series features Titus Welliver returning in the role of LAPD Homicide Detective Harry Bosch. Bosch returns to Amazon on April 21st.

Prison Break (FOX) – FOX’s popular prison drama Prison Break returns for a 5th season 8 years after its last season aired. With the success of the revival of the X-Files, FOX decided that Prison Break had some life left in it and decided to bring the series back for another season. All of the original cast will be returning when the show premieres April 4th on FOX.

Twin Peaks (Showtime) – Speaking of revivals, Showtime will be bringing back Twin Peaks for a 3rd season, 26 years after its 2nd season ended on ABC. Virtually nothing is known about the storyline, but if you’re familiar with Twin Peaks, you can be sure it will be strange, and a whole lot of fun. The revival will consist of 18 episodes and will return May 21st at 9 on Showtime.

House of Cards (Netflix) – Season 5 of Netflix’s political drama, starring Kevin Spacey promises to be every bit as scandalous and outrageous as before. House of Cards premieres on Netflix on May 30th.

Also returning: Veep (HBO) – April 16th, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix) – May 19th, Silicon Valley (HBO) – April 23rd.

