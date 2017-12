Salisbury Project Violates Grant Restrictions

How quickly Salisbury officials forget.

In 1985, Salisbury officials signed a “U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Sewer Special Grant” condition agreeing “[Salisbury] shall prohibit connections to the sewerage system from any new development built within a 100-year flood plain, wetland, or barrier beach (Salisbury Beach)”.

Salisbury received $18 Million in federal and state grants to construct the $18 Million existing sewer system, and sewer plant. The project violates Executive Order No. 181 Barrier Beaches.

The Planning Board hearing will be held at Town Hall on Dec. 13 at 7:10 p.m.

