Salvatore’s in Lawrence Begins “Jazz@Salvatore’s” Shows – Hollywood Star Entertains



Fans of Salvatore’s Italian cuisine in Lawrence, now have the option of dinner and a show.

“Days of Our Lives” television star and national recording artist Steve Blackwood swings jazz standards and bluesy originals every other Thursday evening from 6-9 p.m., evoking the spirits of Gershwin, Sinatra and many more.

Michael Agricola, Owner/Operator of Salvatore’s says he is a great fan of jazz and blues. He says he decided to bring in Blackwood and his band of top guest musicians to perform in his restaurant in order to share this passion with his diners.

“We serve classic Italian cuisine here at Salvatore’s,” says Agricola. “I can’t think of a better complement to our food than Steve’s highly entertaining performance of these timeless classics.”

Salvatore’s is located at 354 Merrimack St. Parking is free and there is no cover for these jazz and blues evenings. Blackwood’s next performance is the evening of April 6th.

