Seminar on Creating Game Apps for Kids, Saturday May 27th

Twenty year old Tyler Haddad is a junior at Becker College in Worcester and is hosting an event for Lawrence Kids on Saturday, May 27th at at Eli’s Place Diner on Merrimack St. in Lawrence at 2:30pm.

Hadad has developed video games for phone apps and says he wants to give back to his community by teaching 10-12 year old kids how to program games. He was given four laptop computers from Becker College for the project to do a gaming seminar on teaching kids how to create their own video game.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera will be attending the event kickoff.

