State and Haverhill Police Arrest “Dangerous” Felons on Kidnapping, Attempted Murder Charges

At approximately 5:30pm Tuesday, the Haverhill Police Department – with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police STOP and VFAS Teams – arrested Demetrius Tragiou (age 36) of 47 Forest Acres Dr. in Haverhill.

He was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, assault and battery, and threats.

Also arrested were:

Lisa Lavoie (age 39) of Forest Acres Dr. in Haverhill for conspiracy and kidnapping

David Plourde (age 34) of 33 Webster St. in Haverhill for conspiracy, attempted murder, and assault and battery.

Donald Plourde (age 35) of 50 Franklin St. in Haverhill for attempted murder, assault and battery, and conspiracy.

Tragiou and Lavoie were arrested at 47 forest Acres Dr. Donald Plourde was arrested at 50 Franklin St. and David Plourde was arrested on Chadwick St.

These arrests are the result of an investigation of a male party who was severely stabbed in Haverhill during September of 2017.

All four suspects were booked on the warrants at the Haverhill Police Station and held without bail.

They are due to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday 09/20/17.

The men and women of the Haverhill Police Department and MA State Police did an outstanding job of putting this case together, and apprehending these dangerous individuals.

