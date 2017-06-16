State Police Kill Sex Assault Suspect Who Promised “Suicide By Cop” After High Speed Chase

By: Tom Duggan – June 15, 2017

State Police shot and killed a man late Thursday night after a high speed chase that started in Malden, through North Andover on Rte 114W, and lead officers from multiple cities and towns down Route 495 North to Amesebury and Merrimack.

The suspect was wanted for sexual assault and reported to have a firearm in the truck. Police say the criminal had promised “suicide by cop” earlier in the night. A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for a stolen truck out of Maine. Police reports that his phone was pinged (located by satellite) in Hampton NH earlier in the evening.

The Valley Patriot followed the chase live on facebook (HERE)

As the chase intensified and snaked its way through Lawrence, Methuen, and Haverhill, dozens of police cars from every community along the 495 corridor joined the pursuit. On at least two occasions the criminal shot out the drivers side window at state police.

Minutes later he shot through the back window of his car and struck the windshield of the lead state police cruiser giving chase.

Police radioed ahead to a construction crew near the Amesbury exit on Route 495, who blocked the highway down to one lane forcing the criminal to get off the highway.

Minutes later, as the chase continued through Amesbury, to southern NH, state police radioed in that the suspect was “in custody”, but Valley Patriot sources said seconds later that a “code four” was called and medics were called to the scene to pronounce the man dead.

The State Police Airwing reported that they were video recording the chase as the chase neared the Lawrence North Andover line.

The Valley Patriot cannot confirm whether or not the man was Raymark Soto, who was wanted by Methuen Police for raping a child and was on the run, allegedly armed and dangerous.

Tom Duggan Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:

