The Grainger Foundation Supports The Gr. Lawrence Psychological Center

Lawrence, MA, May 11, 2017 – The Grainger Foundation, an independent, private foundation based in Lake Forest, Illinois, has donated $10,000 to The Psychological Center, Inc. – Daybreak Shelter in support of empowering people to reclaim their lives by providing food, shelter, mental health services, addiction counseling, and life skills to those in need.

“This grant will be used to help us continue with all of the necessary updates to the shelter,” said Carina Pappalardo, Chief Executive Officer, The Psychological Center. “We safely support men and women each night as they grow toward a healthier and better tomorrow. We are grateful to The Grainger Foundation for its generosity.”

This donation was recommended by Andy Dionne, Branch Manager of W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s, Woburn location. Grainger has been a part of the Lawrence business community for more than 45 years as the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products. “We are proud to recommend the programs offered by The Psychological Center,” said Dionne. “We understand the need for Daybreak Shelter’s extensive services to thousands of people.”

Tom Duggan Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:

