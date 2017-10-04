The Nazi Roots of the American Left

By: Aliana Brodmann E. von Richthofen – Sept. 2017

My, my, my – what a difference two decades and a president make, who is hated by the mainstream media to the point of insanity. So much so, that even the most jealously harbored taboos are now flung around like fishing nets to catch ever more voices of condemnation against the man who selflessly threw himself at the helm of our troubled country to help bridge a divide that is deeper since at the time of the Revolution.

Yes, even a renewed fight against anti-Semitism is being waged by those that quite recently had mere contempt for anyone who raised the issue. In fact, anyone alluding to the presence of this scourge was termed “paranoid” or in my case, as a daughter of Jewish Holocaust survivors, “oversensitive.” It was considered outright reprehensible to call anyone an anti-Semite and an act more odious than being an anti-Semite.

I should know because it happened to me when a co-worker taunted me with her veneration for Adolf Hitler at my place of work and I – not she – got harassed out of my job for reporting it. Subsequently the ensuing case was never decided but left hanging at the highest court in the State. Dare I say: more anti-Semitism?

Maybe now, where public outcry against anti-Semitism is making headlines thanks to Donald Trump not explicitly denouncing right wing supremacists during the recent Nazi Wannabe offensive in Charlottesville, VA, I have the chance for a fair resolution.

No! the progressive media folks screamed in deafening unison, it hadn’t been enough for Trump to state that there was violence on many sides! – which was factually true. There had indeed been a clash between armies of demagogues, each worshipping power and smashing anyone who stood in their way, as “Antifa” are not anti-fascists but fascists of the left – and in their Black Lives Matter incarnation, anti-white racists too.

But Trump was to explicitly condemn the right wingers. And he allowed himself to be bullied into doing it. Anyone watching CNN and hearing Erin Burnett demand that he repeat his condemnation of Neo Nazis, Trump answering: “I did so twice, do you want me to say it a third time?” and her barking back: “That would be appropriate!” had to have cringed at the sheer Nazi tone of her command. The most blatant case of the pot calling the kettle black.

But, let’s take a closer look at all those morally superior progressives on the left that support destruction of Israel while denouncing anti-Semitism. Dinesh D’Souza’s new book The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left * does just that. Fascism and Nazism, he reminds us, are both phenomena of the left, representing ideologies of a centralized, all-powerful socialist state. After all, fascism’s founder Mussolini had been a Marxist and lifelong socialist, and Hitler, too, was a socialist who headed the National Socialist Workers Party.

D’Souza further explains how progressives in America re-defined fascism and Nazism as phenomena of the right after World War II, once fascism and Nazism were discredited after the Holocaust. Covering up the leftist roots of fascism and Nazism to move them from the left-wing column into the right-wing. In fact, the man most responsible for the progressive redefinition of fascism was Theodor Adorno, a German Marxist intellectual and member of the Frankfurt School for Social Research that produced predominantly leftist scholars. Many of them refugees from Nazi Germany to the United States like Adorno and Herbert Marcuse.

As Marcuse and Adorno were Jewish, they were expected to know about anti-Semitism and being refugees from the Nazis, knowledge of Nazism, therefore embraced as experts on anti-fascism in the United States. Their interest, however, was a leftist political agenda that opposed free markets, private sector institutions and traditional family values in favor of a new social order that rejected “authoritarianism as self-imposed repression” as phenomenon of the right. It was a politically convenient ploy. Progressives enthusiastically joined the bandwagon and are still there denouncing Trump as a fascist and Republicans as Neo-Nazis, when in fact fascism and Nazism must be recognized as stemming from the political left.

It remains to be seen, how serious the progressives will really be about combating anti-Semitism and the virulent racism that has proliferated out of control with the fanning of political correctness that suppresses fundamental truths.

Subsequent to Charlottesville, Charlie Baker and Marty Walsh appeared at the State House and together declared: “We reject racism, we reject white supremacy, we reject anti-Semitism, we reject the KKK, we reject neo-Nazis, we reject hatred.”

I’ll know, just how serious they are about that declaration when they start respecting the equality of all their constituents, when the many mishandled cases, brought to their attention, by minority citizens, women, Jews, people of color, elderly or those too young to speak up, that were left to rot in our courts and government agencies, are finally summoned by the governor and are fairly resolved.

Until that time, that public spectacle was just pretentious posturing, another vacuous phrase uttered along with a staged photo op in preparation for the upcoming elections. Nothing else.

*Ref: Frontpage Mag August 11, 2017/ BIG LIAR, How Theodor Adorno redefined Fascism

