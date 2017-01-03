The Tipping Point in the National Security Crisis

Dignitaries Speak at Ahavath Torah Congregation in Stoughton

By: Beth D’Amato – Dec. 2016

Four prominent speakers visited a Synagogue in Stoughton last month to talk about the dire state of American national Security and America’s relationship with Israel. Retired Lieutenant General Jerry “Blackhawk Down” Boykin (Mogadishu); Frank Gaffney, President of the Center for Security Policy in Washington; and Tom Trento, President of the United West joined former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann (R) – MN in sounding the alarm that America is doing poorly in defending itself against our enemies, both foreign and domestic.

The group specifically spoke about radical Islam and “Sharia” being hidden under the guise of CAIR (Council on American Islamic Relations) and the terrorists of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Anti-Semitic Propaganda from The Boston Globe

Prior to the event Dr. Charles Jacobs, (President of Americans for Peace and Tolerance), issued a press release about the event resulting in a pro-Islam, anti-Semitic demonstration outside the Jewish synagogue. The press release was ignored by The Boston Globe, who then highlighted the propaganda against the event and its speakers. By Lisa Wangsness – The Boston Globe Staff November 02, 2016:

“More than 100 prominent Boston-area interfaith leaders have signed a letter calling upon a Stoughton synagogue to revoke a speaking invitation to three well-known critics of Islam, whom the interfaith objectors called “known purveyors of vitriol and acrimony.” Ahavath Torah Congregation is hosting a discussion on Wednesday evening Nov 2nd titled National Security Chaos: Are We Passing the Tipping Point?” The program features Frank Gaffney Jr., founder and president of the Center for Security Policy, who argues “creeping Sharia” law is a serious threat to the American government; Tom Trento, founder of the Florida-based group, The United West; and William G. “Jerry” Boykin, a retired US General. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors hate groups, calls the Center for Security Policy and The United West anti-Muslim extremist groups; Boykin is also a leader of the Family Research Council, which the center has designated an antigay hate group.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a left-wing organization that declares, based on their own political ideology, what is, and what is not a “hate group”. The Boston Globe didn’t reach out to anyone at the Ahavath Torah Congregation before, during or after the event to inquire exactly what the speakers or guests in attendance had to say, but instead went along with the usual suspects to silence free speech. Well here’s a little background on the guests at the Synagogue and what they actually spoke about:

THREATENING POLICIES

Congresswoman Michele Bachmann said that American national security is seriously threatened by the policies of the Obama Administration which failed miserably to address Islamic terrorism. While working for the House Select Intelligence Committee, Congresswoman Bachmann raised the question of how Huma Abedin got a security clearance? Bachmann sited that Huma Abedin (close confidante of Hillary Clinton) was a serious threat to national security because of her background and who her parents were. Abedin’s parents run a magazine in Saudi Arabia, and “its purpose is to spread Islamic Sharia law in non-Islamic countries.” The magazine was partly financed by a financier of Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda. Congresswoman Bachmann directed this inquiry to five federal agencies and received no answer, but was vilified by fellow Republicans. As if that wasn’t enough she was called out and chastised by Senator John McCain on the Senate floor.

The second speaker was retired Lt. Gen. Boykin who said that the terrorist group, the Muslim Brotherhood, has an active campaign it’s been waging to spread Sharia in America. Per the General, the American people need to know the truth and part of the truth is that there are a lot of Muslims in this country who reject Sharia and Jihad, but nobody brings attention to them. The General said his friend Dr. Zuhdi Jasser (a devout Muslim who is an outspoken supporter of Israel and who believes that “America provides the best atmosphere for Muslims to practice our faith”) speaks for those silenced few.

The General mentioned he is extremely concerned about the current leadership of our military.

“We have to cut off the top echelon of our military,” he said – both military and civilian and bring up the real war fighters. Our military readiness is appalling. The “social experiments” routinely run through units, such as diversity training, takes away from real training and the result is “devastating.”

The last speaker was Frank Gaffney, President of the Center for Security Policy in Washington. Mr. Gaffney said Sharia is being pushed by Islamic radicals across the world, including into America and has been for decades. Mr. Gaffney stated the radical Islamic terrorists such as ISIS, al Qaeda have one thing in common: they push Sharia Law. Sharia is a totalitarian system and is not compatible with the Constitution of the United States. Sharia compliant funding is a $1 trillion industry.

Per Mr. Gaffney, Jihad is the method used to achieve the goal of Islamic supremacy over the whole world. While violence is the preferred form of Jihad they use, Mr. Gaffney also spoke of Hijrah: which is Colonization. We see this with the refugee influx in Europe. There is also Civilization Jihad: reforming the host nation’s culture.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s overall strategic goal is to “destroy western civilization from within.” They have been active in America for over fifty years. Mr. Gaffney said America needs to stop importing Jihadists and designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization as Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates has already. Frank Gaffney said one last thing…he said “Paul Revere was a hero because he rode through Lexington, MA warning the people that the enemy (British army) was on the march. Fast forward to 2016 and Paul Revere would be called an intolerant bigot for warning people of the impending enemy!”

The American people spoke loudly and proudly on November 8th 2016 in their choice of Donald Trump for president. In that decision it was made clear that the citizens want to secure the borders and not accept any “refugees” or anyone else that is not thoroughly vetted from countries that hate America. The threat is real and the speakers who came to the Synagogue believe in educating the people on these issues and to sound the alarm. They did not encourage violence against Muslims nor did they oppose or try to shut down the protestors outside as the Boston Globe and other interfaith leaders tried to do to them. In America we have the right to speak out against the dangers of radical groups in our country. And that right is protected by the First Amendment. That same right is extended to the people protesting outside. God bless America and her right to Freedom of Speech.

Beth D’Amato is chairman of the Waltham Republican Town Committee. You can email her at beth7062@yahoo.com

