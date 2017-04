Tom Duggan is a Guest on WMEX with State Rep. Geoff Diehl

Valley Patriot publisher Tom Duggan appeared on WMEX with State Rep. Geoff Diehl who recently attended The Valley Patriot’s 13th Anniversary BASH and wanted to talk about the event as well as the Valley Patriot’s new book Heroes in Our Midst.

Tom and Geoff also discussed media bias and pathetic nature of today’s partisan news culture.

