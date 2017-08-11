Traffic Accident in Lawrence Leads to Major Pot Bust

On Thursday August 10th two individuals were taken into custody following a traffic accident on route 114 in Lawrence.

At approximately 2:40 PM Lawrence Police responded to a traffic accident on Route 114 in the vicinity of interstate route 495.

As a result of the on scene investigation of Officers Robert Brunner, Robert Lakin and Sgt. Ariel Montas of Lawrence Police Department and with the assistance of K9 Officer Christopher Rider of the Tyngsborough MA Police Department, a very large quantity of marijuana (weight to be determine by Mass State Police Crime Lab), other drug related paraphernalia, cash, a firearm and a taser was seized.

Both of the individuals listed below were taken into custody without incident and will be arraigned today in Lawrence District Court.

Tommy Emil Marte age 23 from Methuen

Charges:

MARIJUANA, TRAFFICKING

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITHOUT AN FID CARD

CARRYING A LOADED FIREARM

IMPROPER STORAGE FIREARM

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION AMMUNITION WITHOUT AN FID CARD

ELECTRIC STUN GUN, SALE OR /POSSESSION

Jayson Miguel Desoto age 19 from Lawrence (driver)

Charges:

MARIJUANA, TRAFFICKING

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITHOUT AN FID CARD

CARRYING A LOADED FIREARM

IMPROPER STORAGE FIREARM

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION AMMUNITION WITHOUT AN FID CARD

ELECTRIC STUN GUN, SALE OR /POSSESSION

