Traffic Accident in Lawrence Leads to Major Pot Bust
On Thursday August 10th two individuals were taken into custody following a traffic accident on route 114 in Lawrence.
At approximately 2:40 PM Lawrence Police responded to a traffic accident on Route 114 in the vicinity of interstate route 495.
As a result of the on scene investigation of Officers Robert Brunner, Robert Lakin and Sgt. Ariel Montas of Lawrence Police Department and with the assistance of K9 Officer Christopher Rider of the Tyngsborough MA Police Department, a very large quantity of marijuana (weight to be determine by Mass State Police Crime Lab), other drug related paraphernalia, cash, a firearm and a taser was seized.
Both of the individuals listed below were taken into custody without incident and will be arraigned today in Lawrence District Court.
Tommy Emil Marte age 23 from Methuen
Charges:
- MARIJUANA, TRAFFICKING
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITHOUT AN FID CARD
- CARRYING A LOADED FIREARM
- IMPROPER STORAGE FIREARM
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION AMMUNITION WITHOUT AN FID CARD
- ELECTRIC STUN GUN, SALE OR /POSSESSION
Jayson Miguel Desoto age 19 from Lawrence (driver)
Charges:
- MARIJUANA, TRAFFICKING
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITHOUT AN FID CARD
- CARRYING A LOADED FIREARM
- IMPROPER STORAGE FIREARM
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION AMMUNITION WITHOUT AN FID CARD
- ELECTRIC STUN GUN, SALE OR /POSSESSION
Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor.
You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com.
Warren Leathers
August 11, 2017 at 9:47 AM
Good job boys … get that dangerous gateway drug off of the streets. Meanwhile people are dropping dead from heroin and opioids..
John Hamilton
August 11, 2017 at 10:33 AM
The only gateway drugs out here are the pharmaceutical kind… they are all synthetic versions of heroin and cocaine…that is why we even have an epidemic in the first place.. the only reason why it’s giving that title of being “The Gateway Drug” is because the pharmaceutical companies paid for it to be called that… to distract us from the real culprits … They like the money they make keeping you coming back to treat your ailments instead of curing it and being done with it… in other words hide your symptoms and give you new ones ….it’s a trap…. do your own research instead of letting others do it for you
Ronald
August 11, 2017 at 10:40 AM
I think that was sarcasm there champ.