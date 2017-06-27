Trump and the Religion of Progressivism

By Paul Murano – June, 2017

President Trump has withdrawn from the Paris climate agreement, asserting “I was elected to serve Pittsburgh, not Paris.” One can judge for themselves whether or not it was a good move, but no one could have been surprised. Trump continues to make good on campaign promises to nullify what he considers to be bad deals and to “put America first”.

In withdrawing from this agreement, President Trump demonstrated he is ‘Pro-choice’ on climate change regulation. The reaction from the Left was as predictable as when he announced he is ‘Pro-life’ on child-killing.

I have been an ecologist/environmentalist since before it was cool. The modern movement to dominate nature rather than to live in harmony with it is an attitude everyone ought to resist. However, the quality of hysteria trumpeting through the media about this Paris accord illustrates this is more than a concern for our environment to the “progressive” Left. It is a religion. Trump didn’t just opt out of a treaty, he blasphemed a world religion.

When I say a ‘world religion,’ I mean a religion whose god is the world. It is unsurprising that when ethical monotheism of Judaism and Christianity is rejected, which brought to the world equality and respect for the dignity of the human person, a reversion back to pantheism would be in order. Pantheism, very popular in ancient times and still so in India and the Far East, believes all things are god. There is no distinction between Creator and creation. This means the earth is god, and we, as intelligent parts of the earth, are our own gods who create our own reality and morality according to our liking.

There is no objective meaning or purpose to life in the religion of the Left other than what we, the arbiters of truth, give it. So a “politically correct” language is created, acceptable to the high priests of the media and academia, to shape this religion’s “reality” and support its trifold ethic: Be ‘nice;’ pretend there is no evil; and permit every behavior as long as there are consenting adults. If someone wakes up one day declaring they’re the opposite sex, it is so. If some people declare sodomitic relationships as natural, we must accept this. If they decide each pregnant woman gets to defy science and define their child as a child whenever she wants, so be it. This temporary world is their heaven, various sexual perversions are their sacraments, and the central sacrifice of their faith is the 1.2 million preborn children slaughtered each year in the U.S. to the god of self. Human sacrifice was the norm with most pantheistic religions, and secular progressivism is no different.

In this religion of the Left that sees the earth as sacred, the great commandment has been changed from ‘Love God and love your neighbor’ to ‘Love self and tolerate your neighbor.’ Its chief moral precept to tolerate everyone and judge no behavior (contrary to the Christian love the sinner and hate the sin) is a living irony, since there is nothing but intolerance for believing Christians and condemnation for all who disagree with their moral doctrine of radical autonomy and moral license.

If non-adherents of this religion of the Left do not conform and do not pretend that killing innocent children in the womb is okay, that a man who feels like a woman is a “she”, that homosexual behavior is natural, or that marriage and family are whatever we decide – if anyone dares to challenge these or other sacred tenets of this religion of progressivism that desperately seeks to replace Christianity in the world – there is certain punishment.

This movement that has hijacked the media and academia right under our noses has grown to become one of the world’s major religions. It is the post-Christian version of ancient paganism. This new paganism, however, does not have a childlike openness to truth like the ancient pantheists, but is stubbornly closed like a tired grumpy old man with dementia. The Left has lost its grasp of reality and its will to live, judging from the rapid depopulation crisis in post-Christian societies.

Yes, President Trump is ‘Pro-choice’ on climate change and ‘Pro-life’ on child-killing. The Progressive Left is the opposite. It has no problem killing babies while trying to save the planet, because, after all, we humans are the problem. The president is experiencing firsthand the wrath of this religion of intolerance to any dissent from “unenlightened” infidels.

