URGENT! Get In, Get Out, Get BETTER! Doctor’s Express is now AFC URGENT CARE

Doctor’s Express has officially changed its name to AFC Urgent Care. AFC Urgent Care can be found locally at 280R Merrimack St. in Methuen and 129 Turnpike St. in North Andover.

Sarah Lemerise, spokesman for the medical franchise, says that the name is the only change their patients will see.

Why the name change?

“For the past two years, Doctor’s Express has been part of the American Family Care (AFC) network of more than 140 urgent care clinics across the U.S.,” Lemerise said.

“To take full advantage of the benefits that being part of everything this world-class network offers, all of the Doctor’s Express locations in the U.S. will be renamed AFC. Despite the fact you will see new AFC Urgent Care signage at our clinic, very little will change.”

For example:

• We still have the same local ownership

• You will still be greeted by the same great staff

• You will still be treated be the exact same experienced doctors

• All of the same insurance plans will be accepted

• Our affordable co-pays and other payment rates won’t change

• As always, you will receive the same quality healthcare and convenient services

CONTRIBUTING TO THE COMMUNITY

Prior to changing their name, Doctor’s Express has been an integral part of the community over the last few years, quietly donating to local charities and helping local students with scholarships. Owner Lisa Williams says that their community involvement will not change with the new name of the walk in clinic.

In the last year all one Doctor’s Express has donated:

$1,000 to The Valley Patriot’s Charity BASH for scholarships to local students.

$250 to the YMCA Golf Tournament

Sponsor of the Merrimack Valley Relay for Life

Co-Sponsored Methuen Restaurant Week.

Sponsored the North Andover Middle School 8th grade graduation night.

Donated water to the North Andover High School track clinic.

North Andover SOS Night for seniors.

Health and wellness fair in Haverhill.

Co-Sponsorsed allowing for the City of Methuen to host a Restaurant Week that would be free for businesses to participate in.

For the second year Doctor’s Express co-sponsored a Summer Movie Series, allowing the City to purchase the licenses to show free, outdoor movies to residents on a large screen. Movies have included The Wizard of Oz, Ghost Busters, and Frozen.

Co-Sponsored the Methuen Italian Festival.

Sponsored the Methuen’s National Night Out.

Sponsored the Methuen Pop Warner Golf Tournament.

Sponsored Andover Day.

Sponsored the North Andover Fall Festival.

North Andover Sheep Sheering Festival.

Sponsored Wrestle-lympics in Lawrence.

Sponsored Thomson School field day and fun run.

Teamed up with the Sons of Italy to put on a community event that included games, crafters, vendors, and a celebration of Italian-American culture.

Donated funds for the Nevins Memorial Library to purchase health care-related books for children.

In North Andover, Doctor’s Express (AFC) Donated $500 to the Annual North Andover Merchants Association Knight of Honor Gala. A scholarship fundraiser.

Sponsored the volunteer T-shirts at the North Andover Merchant Association Fall Festival.

Sponsored the Thomson School Fun Run.

Donated $2,000 to the reconstruction of the Franklin School Playground.

Exclusive sponsor of the North Andover High School Girls Basketball team.

Trot for Special Tots Sponsorship- October 2nd in Andover ($250 Bronze Sponsorship & Table at the race)

Monte Carlo Night Sponsorship- October 1st @ Salvatores Restaurant

Fall Business Expo- Sept 21st in Andover

AFH Urgent Care is also sponsoring the girls fall ball basketball team.

Povided a $1,000.00 scholarship to a graduating NAHS senior.

Official water providers for the 4th of July Road Race.

Donated $150.00 to an Atkinson School Family fundraiser after their father passed away.

Doctor’s Express, now AFC Urgent Care owner, Lisa Williams says that she is proud of the success Doctor’s Express has had in Methuen and North Andover, and is looking forward to contributing to the community and servicing her patients for years to come.

Tom Duggan Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:

