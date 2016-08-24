Valley Patriot of The Month ~ William Bellmore, Methuen

Mr. William Bellmore of 10 Monterey Dr., Methuen, celebrated his 101st birthday last month. He was honored for his service in WWII as a Chief Machinist Mate (1943-1944) by Methuen Mayor Steve Zanni and Veteran’s Services Director Hargraves as well as his family and veteran friends. Bellmore was a Chief Machinist Mate, served as a Construction Battalion USNTC (United States Naval Training Center), NLFED (Naval Landing Fleet Equipment Depot) Albany California, US Naval Hospital, Oakland California, US Naval Hospital, Bainbridge, Maryland.

His job was to maintain and repair all the Navy fleet troop landing craft. He also maintained all equipment at two hospitals. He was then honorably discharged with a perfect 4.0 final average.

