VIDEO: 35 Shots Fired in Dubai Nightclub Shooting in Lawrence

6-12-17| 2am

PHOTOS: Valley Patriot News Spotter Reinaldo Troya (c) Valley Patriot

Lawrence Police were called to the Dubai Nightclub on Jackson Street for calls of shots fired inside the nightclub.

Police found 35 shell casings in what one officer called “quite the shootout” near last call early Monday morning.

One shooting victim was hit in the foot and was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, another shooting victim arrived on their own at Holy Family Hospital but is being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. His had a bullet hole to the right leg and had a fractured femur. He is in stable condition. Lawrence Police are still investigating.

