VIDEO: 35 Shots Fired in Dubai Nightclub Shooting in Lawrence
6-12-17| 2am
PHOTOS: Valley Patriot News Spotter Reinaldo Troya (c) Valley Patriot
Lawrence Police were called to the Dubai Nightclub on Jackson Street for calls of shots fired inside the nightclub.
Police found 35 shell casings in what one officer called “quite the shootout” near last call early Monday morning.
One shooting victim was hit in the foot and was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, another shooting victim arrived on their own at Holy Family Hospital but is being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. His had a bullet hole to the right leg and had a fractured femur. He is in stable condition. Lawrence Police are still investigating.
Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor.
You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com.
jack
June 12, 2017 at 8:46 AM
Wow. It is crazy. People had better arm themselves to protect themselves and their families. Open carry time !
Answer
June 12, 2017 at 9:26 AM
Yes how to since the gun problem? Let’s put more guns on the street ..smh fucking idiot.. Watt makes you think they weren’t legally carrying as well?
Trixie
June 12, 2017 at 9:54 AM
I highly doubt those Hispanic gang members are “legal” to carry a gun. They obviously STOLE their guns from a law abiding, tax paying American citizen.
Brain cell burner
June 12, 2017 at 10:56 AM
Put some logic in your statement…..if every “gang member” stole their weapons from “from a law abiding, tax paying American citizen”, then why wouldn’t that said citizen use said gun on the gang member?…..You know that there are other ways of obtaining weapons other then going to a gun store and showing ID right? You have gun shows where you can buy so many and NOT show any ID and you have private sales where no ID is required then you have street sales where no questions are asked.
TONY
June 12, 2017 at 4:36 PM
FIRST OF HOW THE HELL U KNOW IF THEY WERE HISPANICS? THEY COULD OF BEEN BLACK, OR INDIAN, OR ANY OTHER RACE OUT THERE. DAMN SIMPLE MINDED FUCKS
Corey Lee Abate
June 12, 2017 at 5:30 PM
On real note there not manny gangs in Lawrence it’s mostly drug dealers so somebody own money to somebody and saw the one own money or some dude probably was talking shit guy started shooting
Monique
June 12, 2017 at 8:44 PM
You MUST be a white trailer trash for that comment triCK-sy
Will
June 12, 2017 at 4:18 PM
Shut the fuck up you idiot. Legal guns save lives.
Brain cell burner
June 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM
The gun is not the problem, it is the person behind the gun putting the bullets in the gun, putting their finger on the trigger and firing the weapon. You put a gin on a table its not dangerous until someone picks it up. Stop blaming the guns and start putting the blame where it belongs in the hands on the morons.
Miguel
June 12, 2017 at 10:39 AM
What i dont get is why is there racial prophiling? How do you know they were hispanics? Just because hispanics live there? How do you know its wasnt a bunch of white people that came to lawrence and decided to just shoot up the club or blacks or any color. You sound very dumb. And the guy with the first comment, your an idiot go reevaluate your life.
Brain cell burner
June 12, 2017 at 11:04 AM
Because the only “white” people that come to Lawrence stick to Broadway looking for drugs and hookers that’s why….lol
Mark
June 12, 2017 at 5:47 PM
I do not see that as racial profiling. I see it more as an educated guess based on your experiences and knowledge of the area. It It is OK to make statements if you have the experience education and knowledge to draw a conclusion
Truth
June 12, 2017 at 3:25 PM
I live in Lawrence, I’m white, also about 12 other family members live here as well. All white.. none of us care for said drugs, none of us are said hookers. Over 90% of Lawrence is Hispanic, therefore it probably was. BUT it doesn’t mean it was a Hispanic, DEFINITELY doesn’t mean it was a ”gang member” .. they do that on the DL not in a club
Carlos
June 12, 2017 at 5:21 PM
just like one of the comments stated Gun don’t kill people, people kill people.
Morrons with no gun education or care for safety of others than their own, 35 cases of bullets are probably two clips and half at most depending on the gun and the type of magazine they carrying and yes it is a shoot out but they didn’t say they found all casing in one spot meaning is eather multiple shooters “gang” maybe or only two guys having a argument after a few drinks I mean think about it why it was only two injure after so many bullets shots ?
Jennifer O'Neil
June 12, 2017 at 8:46 PM
I’m sitting here wondering where the hell the cops are. Had this been back in like the 90’s, the cops would’ve been there in five seconds! 5-O used to have that shit on lockdown, and that’s when it was ‘Lawtown’ for real.
Brain cell burner
June 12, 2017 at 9:33 PM
they were at Dunks…lol
Ex
June 12, 2017 at 8:56 PM
Glad I never go into that city anymore- school & streets are
In total disrepair.